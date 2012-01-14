BurtrumNews.com
Welcome to the Burtrum News Online. The new look hopefully makes it faster to load and easier to move around. You will find a lot of the news links on the News & Editorial Page soon. If you find links which are not working, or if you have favorite links you would like to see included in the "News" send an e-mail to me at jmolk@hotmail.net. Thanks to the many who have been visiting the site and have offered suggestions. Keep it up. And if you enjoy the Burtrum News Online pass it on to others.
Jim Molkenthin, editor
This page was last updated on: January 14, 2012
Swanville Carnival 2002
Grey Eagle All School Reunion

GEMFEST 2000
Updated Daily - News and Editorial
Burtrum/GE Council Minutes
Events
Church News & Obituaries
Games and Entertainment
Home and Garden
Library
Brighter Days Family Church
Ladies Fellowship
Upsala Lions Hog Roast and Corn Boil
Upsala Pioneer Work/Pioneer Art Day
Grey Eagle Firemen's Corn on the Cob & Ham Feed & Dance
Bob and Fran's Celebrate 20 Years
Alladin and His Magic Lamp
The Chancellors' Concert
Swanville All School Reunion
Ward Springs 4th of July Parade
Graduation, A Family Affair
Flensburg Fun Day
Molly Springs ALC Graduation
Burtrum Memorial Day
T & M Riders Horse Show
It's a Primary Thing
It Ain't Ioway
105th Burtrum Bean Bake, October 6, 2001
The Wheel Deal
St. John's Lutheran Church
Meatball Supper October 13, 2001
Dinner for Marie October 19, 2001
It is a time when we are inundated with information and misinformation through the airways, the internet and the printed medium, How do you sort out fact from fiction? There is a website which might be able to help. It is TruthorFiction.com. 
Burtrum Memorial Day 2002
Ward Springs 'July 4th 2002
Memorial Day 2003 updated
Annual Gomer Feed - 2003
Swanville Carnival 2003
Ward Springs 4th of July Parade - 2003
Annual Mound Lake 4th of July
Boat Parade 2003, Updated
Grey Eagle's GEMFEST 2003
John Seifert: 1949 - 2003
T & M Riders Horse Show 2003
107th Annual Burtrum Beanbake
The 2003 St. John's Meatball Supper
Burtrum's 2004 Memorial Day Parade
Ward Springs Celebrates the 4th
Pillsbury Celebrates the 4th of July
4th of July, Mound Lake style
2004 Swanville Carnival is a ball!
Grey Eagle's GemFest 2004 brings crowd
Getting stuffed at the Upsala Lions Hog Roast and Corn Boil
Wayne and Janice Rahn celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary
The Burtrum Beanbake...108 years and going strong
It's Not All About Meatballs...
St. John's Lutheran Meatball Supper, 2004
The Big, Fat Burtrum Wedding
Just Enjoying the Company at the Gomer Spring Picnic
Burtrum Remembers: Memorial Day, May 30, 2005.
T & M Riders; Just Horsing Around
"Do you want to dance?" Head for Flensburg's Fun Day.
Wet and wild at Ward Springs 4th of July parade.
Pillsbury celebrates the 4th.
Boats parade on Mound Lake: July 4, 2005
Swanville Carnival rolls on
GEMFEST rumbles in Grey Eagle
Burtrum's 1st Annual Hot Rod Show a winner
Upsala Lions Corn Boil...How sweet it was!
Bob and Fran's celebrate 25 years serving Swanville
Burtrum Celebrates Bean Bake #109!
It's Crafts, Food and Friends at Craft Fair
"Meatball Supper for the Soul"
Brr Rabbit 3
From the Heartland to the Hurricane Benefit Concert
Once In A Lifetime! The Whooping Crane Story
2006 Sobieski/Swanville Fishing Contest
The Cabin Fever Reliever...The St. Cloud Hamfest
Soup, Sandwiches and Song in Swanville
The Gomer Feed
Burtrum Remembers Its Vets
Ward Springs Celebrates the 4th of July-UPDATED
Updated!!! Nothing but Fun...Pillsbury Parade!
Celebrating the 4th on the 2nd on Mound Lake
Swanville Carnival Marching Along!
It's Cars, Trucks, Tractors and Fun at 2nd Annual Hot Rod Show
UPDATED with new videos: GemFest Delivers Multifaceted Fun
Ham Dinner...Not What You Think!...with VIDEO
Twenty-six Years and still Celebrating
Swanville School celebrates addition
Craft Fair has Garden Touch
Still Baking Beans After 110 Years!
Meatballs Rule at St. John's
Andy's Pasta Show
A Christmas Video Greeting From My Family To Yours
A Doggone good time!
With Videos
Burtrum honors its Freedom Fighters: With Videos
It's the 4th of July all over again...Ward Springs 2007
Celebrate the Revolution...Pillsbury Style
She's not licking 'm anymore
Amateur Radio:Outstanding in the Field
The "GomerFest"...Spring finally arrived, I think!
Burtrum Pays Tribute to Those Who Served: updated with 5 videos
A Slice of Ham
A Look at Amateur Radio
Mid-Winter Madness
Burtrum Bean Bake, October 2, 2010
A Picture from the Past